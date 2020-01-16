DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.50 ($4.90).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

In other news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 359.39 ($4.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 360.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.