Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 269 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

