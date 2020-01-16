Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.95% of Ducommun worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCO. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

