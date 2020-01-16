Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.42 ($36.54).

Duerr stock opened at €28.58 ($33.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. Duerr has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

