DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. DURECT posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $473.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.92.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

