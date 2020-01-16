East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $46.84 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

