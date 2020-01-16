ECC (ECC) Trading Up 118.7% This Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. ECC has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $4.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ECC has traded 118.7% higher against the dollar. One ECC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00074577 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,678.14 or 0.99851752 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052972 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

