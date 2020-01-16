Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.24 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

