Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 618.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

DIS stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.