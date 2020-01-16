Eidoo (EDO) Price Reaches $0.19

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Binance and Ethfinex. Eidoo has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $142,634.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,285,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,950,859 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

