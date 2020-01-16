Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. In the last week, Electra has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Electra has a market cap of $4.81 million and $3,609.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 120.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,514,546,844 coins and its circulating supply is 28,647,390,291 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.