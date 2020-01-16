Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 774 ($10.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 651 ($8.56). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ECM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

LON ECM opened at GBX 697.20 ($9.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 632.28. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 496.80 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

