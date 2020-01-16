Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $37,308.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 87% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $37,308.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.01880305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00088807 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

