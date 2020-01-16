Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.