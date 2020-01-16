Emphy Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Emphy has traded down 0% against the dollar. Emphy has a market capitalization of $61,806.00 and approximately $800.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emphy token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00649100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009029 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

