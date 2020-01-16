Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will report $145.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.32 million and the lowest is $144.58 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $123.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year sales of $577.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.22 million to $581.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $587.93 million, with estimates ranging from $577.76 million to $598.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

