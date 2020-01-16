Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

ENBL stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,918 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,707 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,673,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,410,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 507,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 292,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

