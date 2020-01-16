Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

