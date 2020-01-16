Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 116,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

ET opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,153,000 after buying an additional 118,817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

