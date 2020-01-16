Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.03. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after acquiring an additional 930,501 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 544,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

