EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 58.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.21.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

