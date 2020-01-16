Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.75 ($3.73).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $783.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

