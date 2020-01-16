Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $107.86 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

