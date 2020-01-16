Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Primo Water Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

PRMW opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Primo Water has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Primo Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

