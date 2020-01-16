Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $892.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

