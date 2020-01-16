Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Haymaker Acquisition Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:OSW opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

