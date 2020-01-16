Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SEGRO plc’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SEGRO in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

