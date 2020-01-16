Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 16th (ACNB, ADUS, AMTD, AOIFF, ARQL, ARWR, BCRX, BMTC, BWNG, CBSH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 16th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

