Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 16th (ABBN, ALO, ASML, ATI, BEI, DHER, DOC, DRI, DUE, FP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 16th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 26 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €265.00 ($308.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €104.00 ($120.93) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $89.00 to $92.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €31.50 ($36.63) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €27.20 ($31.63) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.10 ($4.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) had its target price increased by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €127.00 ($147.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target raised by First Analysis from $61.00 to $68.00. First Analysis currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $71.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 135 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

