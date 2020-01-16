Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 16th (AAVVF, BA, BCPC, BPY, CAR, CHTR, CIGI, CTRE, CYOU, CYRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 16th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 700 ($9.21).

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 774 ($10.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 651 ($8.56).

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.