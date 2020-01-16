Equity BancShares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Equity BancShares to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Equity BancShares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

