Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $74.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

