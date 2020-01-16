Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $302.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $251.33 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

