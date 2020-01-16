Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $51,826.00 and $18.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Token Profile

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

