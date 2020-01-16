Etherparty 24-Hour Volume Reaches $319,383.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $319,383.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

