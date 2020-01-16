E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

