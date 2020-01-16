Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Citigroup

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,505,000 after buying an additional 1,338,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496,179 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

