Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,858,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,563,000 after purchasing an additional 299,360 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 430,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

