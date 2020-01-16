Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.05. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 53.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

