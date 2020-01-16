EveryCoin (EVY) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $83,987.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.