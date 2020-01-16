Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

EVT opened at €23.63 ($27.48) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49. Evotec has a twelve month low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a twelve month high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

