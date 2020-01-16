Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to announce $275.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.07 million and the highest is $278.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $289.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga purchased 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 229,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 35.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAY opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

