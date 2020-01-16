Extreme Networks (EXTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

