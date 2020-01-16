Extremely Critical News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Share Price

News articles about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

