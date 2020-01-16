Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 232,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.