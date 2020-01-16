Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Fabrinet worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 38.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fabrinet by 38.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Fabrinet by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

