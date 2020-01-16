FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 824,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 82.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Gabelli lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.