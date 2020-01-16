FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.69

Media headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news impact score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FDX stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

