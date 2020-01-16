FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of FGL worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FGL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FGL by 233.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FGL by 11.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 624,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.60 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE FG opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

