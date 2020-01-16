FIBOS 24 Hour Volume Hits $208,239.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.31 million and $208,239.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,063,833,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,654,536 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

FIBOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

